The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has served notice it will close all markets in Accra in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ:

This is to disinfect the markets as part of precautionary measures by the Assembly to curb the spread of the infectious virus.

The markets within AMA’s jurisdiction will be closed on Monday, March 23, 2020 and reopen the next day March 24, 2020.

This is to enable the Assembly fumigate the markets within its jurisdiction, a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: