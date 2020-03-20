Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, feels vindicated as the government battles to control the spread of Covid-19, popularly known as coronavirus across the country.

According to him, when the pandemic started in China, the Akufo-Addo government sat aloof and even neglected its citizens in Wuhan when other countries were taking measures to contain it.

So far, 16 people have tested positive and the Ministry of Health has also given indication that, the number could rise given the number of people at the various isolation centres across the country.

Commenting on this development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Ablakwa said the country would have been safe if the government had been proactive.

He could not fathom why the government refused to evacuate Ghanaian students in China when the situation got worse but rather opened Ghana’s borders to foreigners from coronavirus-hit countries.

“It didn’t make sense that we were refusing to evacuate our nationals yet foreigners were coming in in droves,” he said.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament is convinced if the government had evacuated the students and strictly adhered to World Health Organisation evacuation protocols, “we would all be safe.”

“No Ghanaian student in Wuhan has tested positive for coronavirus so how would they have infected us? It is rather the floodgates we opened for all kinds of people to come in that brought us where we are,” he stressed.

Mr Ablakwa said though they will support the government in the fight, ‘our current situation is self-inflicted.”