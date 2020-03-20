A group of Ghanaians home and abroad have formed a coalition to campaign against the novel coronavirus.

The ‘Stop Coronavirus Ghana Campaign’, private sector led coalition is focused on supporting Ghana with requisite skills, expertise and finances to intensify the fight against the virus.

Their objective is to promote public education so as to reduce spread as well as fear and panic of the pandemic in the country.

In a statement released by its campaign coordinator, Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, it said as part of plans to financially support the government, the coalition intends to form a ‘Stop Coronavirus Ghana Fund.’

The coalition involves 20 Ghanaian professionals in the areas of technology, health, fund management, communication and other experiences needed to successfully manage the campaign.

The pace-setters are making a national appeal to join the coalition until the war against coronavirus is successfully won.