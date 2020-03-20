Afienya-born musician, Lord Morgan is expected to make a big return with collaborations he has had with top Ghanaian musicians, Edem and Stonebwoy.

The collaborations are in two separate tracks and were all recorded in this year.

Lord Morgan made a lot of waves in 2019 with dope tracks such as Money Matters, Drink Something in which he featured Guru and Wandalla, as well as Don’t Let Go, among other tracks.

Lord Morgan

Speaking in an exclusive telephone interview with adomonline.com about the release, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lord Morgan said 2020 will be be his year of Victory, with or without the deadly virus.

Lord Morgan is a musician who hails from Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

He is regarded as the biggest mainstream Afrobeat/highlife artiste in the Ningo Prampram, Akosombo, Somanya and neighbouring areas.

His yet-to-be-released song with Edem is due for March 31, 2020.

The track is produced by award-winning Mix Master Garzy.