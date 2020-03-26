Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Distributors, Senyo Hosi, says it is about time the government considers a lock-down to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to Mr Hosi, though it is a difficult call, it is about the protection of Ghana’s future generation and the kind of economy people will grow up to.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he stressed the fight against covid-19 is a war Ghana must face.

“This fight is like we been in a war zone where people will definitely die but there must be measures that will be fast tracked to reduce the numbers that will die. We will have to choose whether we want to die in the 100’s or 1,000’s.

“That is why we have leaders who must take difficult decisions,” he said.

He urged the government cannot handle the situation alone and there is the need for businesses and other agencies to come on board and support.

“The cost must be spread abroad for all who can to contribute their quota with employers paying their employees while churches are created as for those without homes,” he urged.