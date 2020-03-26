Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says there is no decision by the government to lock-down following the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

With the increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana, the government is under pressure to announce a lock-down.

This call, according to interested parties, is to help the country contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Already, the country now has 68 coronavirus cases, with four reportedly dead.

But, Mr Nkrumah in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, said all options are on the table but at this stage, the advice and the consideration are to go in accordance with the measures that the country has gone with, and they are bearing fruit.

“There is a lot of talk and agitation for a lock-down because we are seeing it on television. Different jurisdictions have different dynamics. The decision to lock-down or not is one that is not taken lightly.

“At this point in time, there is no decision to lock-down; all options remain on the table. The President has indicated that if at any time he has to escalate his measures, he will do it. The experts continue to provide advice to the decision-makers. The President sits down 6:pm every evening with the COVID-19 response team made up of experts from all over,” he added.

Mr Nkrumah noted that the government may announce restrictions in some parts of Ghana as part of additional measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He said a restriction or any other new precautionary measure the government may adopt will be aimed at curbing a community spread of the disease.