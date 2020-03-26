People’s National Congress’ (PNC) treasurer says Ghana’s economy will suffer if the government orders a “total lock-down” due to the growing cases of the coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, Akane Adams said although the decision may appear expedient at the moment, the government needs to consider the dangers it will pose to the economy.

There have been growing calls both at home and abroad for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency and impose a total lockdown across the country.

Ghana has recorded a total of 68 cases of coronavirus infection, with four deaths. Two major cities, Accra and Kumasi have been identified as the epicentres of the disease in the country.

Read coronavirus stories

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Adams said “a total lock-down will mean that, every sector of the economy other than essential service providers will be in total shutdown from operations.”

Mr Adams said an order of this nature requires a sober reflection and until the government has done that it should not kowtow to the demands of a section of Ghanaians.

“There are many critical questions and concerns arising from the call for a total lock-down in Ghana due to the pandemic,” he said, adding, the capacity of the economy in the face of such a decision should be assessed.

The PNC treasurer rather advocated for “more flexible working hours and working shifts to be introduced at both formal and informal sectors in order to allow for a balanced system.”