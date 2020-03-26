Kevin Hart‘s wife, Eniko Parrish, is pregnant with baby number two, she revealed on social media Tuesday.

Parrish, 35, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a sheer halter dress and highlighting her baby bump with a profile pose.

Baby #2, she captioned the post. In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.

Parrish and Hart, 40, are already parents to a two-year-old son, Kenzo. The comedian also shares 15-year-old daughter, Heaven and 12-year-old son, Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei.

Hart recently took a break from the dye bottle to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak and revealed his natural gray hair.

I have always had a s—t load of grey hair … I was just a frequent dyer … I’m not working right now so I said F—K IT, the ‘Ride Along’ actor admitted.