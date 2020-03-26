Popular Nollywood actor, Alkali ‘Matt’ Mathew, also known as ‘Dareng’ of the African Magic series ‘Halita,’ has died.

According to report, the fast rising thespian died on set in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Filmmaker, Dimbo Atiya, who shared the sad news on Facebook, wrote:

“Familiar Grounds Media would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of AKALI MATHEW who played the character of DARENG on the TV Series HALITA.

He was one of our much-valued cast, who died on the 24th of March 2020. This extremely sad event took place suddenly while he was filming on another set for an Epic movie in a village near Keffi.

This has come as a rude shock to us all and we pray that the Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss. From all of us at Familiar Grounds we say Rest in Power. “ DARENG