An Accra High Court has granted a request by Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to have it hear an injunction case against the National Identification Authority (NIA) earlier than usual.

The hearing of the case slated for April 9, 2020 has now been scheduled to Friday, March 27, 2020.

Two citizens, Mark Oliver Kevor and Emmanuel Okrah, filed a case in court demanding that the NIA be stopped from carrying out its registration exercise in the wake of increasing recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country.

They argue that NIA’s registration exercise violates the directives issued by President Nana Akufo-Addo aimed at curbing the further spread of the pandemic in the country.

The NIA, following the interlocutory injunction, called off its registration exercise in the Eastern region on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A similar injunction was awarded to businessman Prince Tabi and 29 others on March 23, 2020 by a different High Court, presided by Justice Daniel Mensah.