National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, is worried about the level of fake news being churned out on social media platforms on the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to Mr Awuku, fake news on social media platforms, as well as by the traditional media, only creates fear and panic.

ALSO: Coronavirus: Information Minister clears air on lock-down

“On this same social media thing, some people are taking advantage of the situation and claiming to have cure for coronavirus. Some media houses are also having false breaking news. See, social media can be constructive and destructive, the false information is too much and we need to check it,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

Most Ghanaians he regrettably said, are also susceptible to these false information circulating on the various media platforms.

READ: Kennedy Agyapong vows to get Obinim jailed

“The public tend to believe what they read on social media rather than the press conferences conducted by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service. Ghanaians need to be very careful on information consumed on coronavirus,” he said.

Ghana already has 132 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus with four reportedly dead.