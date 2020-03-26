Government has directed that all individuals who came into the country from abroad on or after March 12, should be identified and tested for the Covid-19.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, said President Nana Akufo-Addo wants all those individuals to be tested as has been done with those who arrived on Saturday night.

Government, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country, last Saturday night began quarantining all passengers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport.

Passengers were surprised to see the Arrival Hall swarmed with senior government officials as well as health officers.

After airport and health authorities finished their checks, all the passengers were made to board buses to begin a 14-day quarantine in different hotels.

Their samples were taken and upon testing some of them were positive.