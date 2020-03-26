The Ministry of Communications has disclosed the emergency number 112 to assist people in need is being abused.

According to them, between January and March 2020, a total of 1,887,125 calls were received but only 15,801 were real emergency cases.

Based on this backdrop, the Ministry has resolved to block all prank calls from March 27, 2020 to enable the emergency line work effectively.

