The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has shared data on the number of patients who have recovered and those responding to treatment.

According to the Service, as of Thursday morning, a total of 54 cases including three deaths had been confirmed from regular surveillance systems.

Below is the breakdown of recoveries of the coronavirus patients:

Update from the GHS on covid 19 recoveries

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had earlier disclosed this on his Twitter page few hours after GHS confirmed Covid-19 cases at 132.

GM Folks. Out of the latest update of 132 cases, 78 are from persons in mandatory quarantine. These persons were not allowed into the general population. Treatment has commenced for them. 1/3 — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 26, 2020

Local cases stand at 54 many of whom were also returnees. Increased testing of returnees is ongoing. 2/2 https://t.co/ZFE9Q36SDi — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 26, 2020