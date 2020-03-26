Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is grateful the deadly Coronavirus has shown Ghanaians that God indeed exists.

On social media, some people, who claim to be atheists, say there is no God and that everything that happens should be marked with logic.

Such individuals believe that science rules the world and that religion is just the opium of the masses.

ALSO:

Sammy Awuku bemoans circulation of fake COVID-19 news [listen]

Ghana’s economy ‘too fragile’ for total lock-down – PNC treasurer

But, reacting to the rise in numbers of the deadly Coronavirus across the country, Shatta Wale said he’s ecstatic that the disease has revealed to people that there is God, underscoring the need for people to run to him.

”I am happy coronavirus is making people realise there is a God, A VERY BIG ONE. Start spreading the word of God before it’s too late and after this phase of corona remember to share your testimonies to the world. God be great.” He said in the tweet.

Read tweet below: