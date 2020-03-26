Results of suspected Covid-19 cases at the Tamale Teaching Hospital have come out negative.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, disclosed this afternoon after a Regional Security Committee meeting.

He revealed this to the media after a meeting Thursday to review the strategy in the region’s bid to fight the coronavirus.

Mr Saeed said so far the region is still in good standing after various tests have proven negative.

He disclosed that, several foreigners, who arrived in Tamale, have been quarantined in hotels in the area and tested to be sure they don’t import the virus into the region.

The Northern Regional Minister said plans are far advanced to set up coronavirus testing center in Tamale to take care of the five regions.

Aside the testing centre, he said some ambulances would be set up solely to carry samples to Kumasi for testing.

Hon. Saeed added that, a combine team of the military and other ailed forces will on Saturday and Sunday conduct patrols to disperse people who flout the directive on mass gathering.