As part of measures to protect its people from being infected with the deadly coronavirus, the Kwahu Traditional Council, has given some guidelines to be observed by people in their jurisdiction.

A statement signed by Council Registrar, Samuel Tuffour, said natives living outside Kwahu both home and abroad are entreated not to come home until further notice.

“Kwahus living in Kwahu should remain in Kwahu. No travelling outside Kwahu until the pandemic is contained,” the statement copied to Adomonline.com said.

The reason for these directives, the statement said, is to protect the aged and vulnerable in Kwahu.

