Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has announced that President Nana Akufo-Addo will be addressing the nation today, March 27, 2020.

He said this when presenting a business statement on the Floor of Parliament. He said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s briefing to the House has been rescheduled due to the address.

This will be the president’s fourth address to the nation on measures being taken to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu must appear before the House to brief them on the reported cases.