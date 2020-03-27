Actress Vicky Zugah says a disciplined man will never touch a woman even if she’s naked on his bed.

The actress was speaking on the rise in rape cases in the country.

According to her, it’s only discipline that will get men to stop seeing women as a sex symbol and also blame them for rape.

She noted that men should be disciplined and not blame rape cases on the fact that the particular woman was wearing a short skirt or exposing some parts of her body.

To her, it’s time Africans stop pampering men and face the fact that women have rights to wear what they deem fit for themselves because that will make society better.