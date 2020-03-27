Non-profit Organisation founded by dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, is giving out free hand sanitisers to Ghanaians as a timely intervention aimed at augmenting the government’s efforts towards ending the spread of global Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement by the charity organisation, Livingstone Organisation, and his merch shop follows a raft of similar efforts from the Government of Ghana.

The donation exercise is currently going on at Ashaiman, at the already established Bhim outlet, the Lena Pharmacy building which is opposite the Engen Fueling Station few meters away from the famous Sakasaka Park where the ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert’ is held.

The donation of the liquid or gel generally by the charity organisation to the vulnerable groups of people is because many can’t afford the product, which has become scarce in Ghana and in many countries, due to a massive spike in demand.

The organisation will be donating the product as long as production supplies are available.



