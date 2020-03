United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) today announced a donation of over $14 million through the UBA Foundation, to catalyse a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will provide significant and much-needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries.

It will go to supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to governments.

The UBA support programme will be allocated as follows:

$2.8 million to Lagos State Government in Nigeria

$1.4 million to Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

$2.8 million) to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria

$4.2 million to UBA’s presence countries in Africa

$2.8 million for Medical Centres with equipment and supplies

Free Telemedicine call centre facility

The pan-African bank will fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos, Nigeria, with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician-led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

UBA Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu, said “this is a time when we must all play our part. This global epidemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly.

“As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort, that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”

Operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, the United Bank for Africa has a strong record of supporting its communities, through challenging times.