The Ministry of Interior has suspended most of its services effective Monday, March 30, 2020.

A public notice issued by the ministry and signed by its Chief Director, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, said the decision was part of a measure to stop the spread of the convid-19 virus and also to safeguard the health of staff and clients.

Among the services suspended are work permit requests, Indefinite residence permit requests, immigrant quota permits, among others.

The statement, however said the Ministry would be available to render critical services that relate to security.

The suspension is expected to be in force till April 14, 2020, the statement said.

