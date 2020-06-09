Comic actor and musician, Funny Face, has shared a video captured sometime ago in which he was seen having a fun moment with his twins, Ella and Bella.

This comes barely 24 hours after the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, issued a one-week ultimatum to his wife, Ama Vanessa Anokyewaa to return his girls.

Funny Face, weeks ago, disclosed his wife had absconded with the girls and all attempts to get them back have proved futile.

Taking to Instagram to share their happy reunion video, he was captured playing with the two girls who were happily dancing around the room.

One of them happily went to their father who was lying on the bare floor and planted a kiss on his forehead.

He captioned the moment “To God be the Glory.”

Watch the video below: