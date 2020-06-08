Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has sent a strong message to his ex-wife concerning their twin girls.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, Funny Face said he is in the position to take care of their twins better than his ex-wife .

Funny Face, who still looked traumatised, said their mother is not working and will not be able to take care of the kids.

Thinking about the future of the children, Funny Face was hopeful his mother or sister could help in taking care of the children.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor said the mother of the children will cry and bite her fingers in the future if she doesn’t listen to his advice.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Funny Face said the love he has for Ella and Bella is diminishing due to the actions of their mother.

He said, however, that his love for them won’t go totally because the love of a father will still be there.

He further advised the mother of the children to forget what others are saying and think about the future of their children.