Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has sent a strong message to his ex-wife concerning their twin girls.
In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, Funny Face said he is in the position to take care of their twins better than his ex-wife .
Funny Face, who still looked traumatised, said their mother is not working and will not be able to take care of the kids.
Thinking about the future of the children, Funny Face was hopeful his mother or sister could help in taking care of the children.
The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor said the mother of the children will cry and bite her fingers in the future if she doesn’t listen to his advice.
Funny Face said the love he has for Ella and Bella is diminishing due to the actions of their mother.
He said, however, that his love for them won’t go totally because the love of a father will still be there.
He further advised the mother of the children to forget what others are saying and think about the future of their children.
View this post on Instagram
“ GYE NYAME “ ✊ LET THOSE WHO HAVE EARS 👂 LISTEN ❤️🙏🕊 … ENOUGH OF SPOILING MY NAME .. bring #ELLAandBELLA .. so dat you can take care of ur First Born 🙏❤️😀🕊 .. GOD BLESS YOU sister as u take da step of Faith .. forget everybody .. they don’t want da best for you .. make a good decision today .. so you won’t regret someday 🙏🙏❤️ have fun and Enjoy ur life 🙏🙏❤️🕊🔥✊ KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “
View this post on Instagram
We will be playing like dis soon girls .. Every thing from ur head to ur toe .. I bought it .. demma I cedis sef no dey Inside and u wanna come prove hard core ? 😅💣🧨🙏✊❤️🕊 .. Da fire will burn u ruff plus ur stupid useless advisors .. soon .. I give u exactly 1 week .. you go round gathering bloggers with ur exes to come spoil me .. if I were you .. I will just SHUT DA FUCK UP .. so da Favour on my life touches u .. ur first born was single child .. have u asked GOD why when u met .. u had twins ? 😅 .. da power of da 2 minutes 😀✅ one minute each .. Say “ FIIM FIIM “ make we start da action FIIM for Ghanaians 🇬🇭 .. A woman who spoils her baby Daddy to strangers .. 💣🧨🐉🔥 ..