Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has descended on former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Joseph Yamin, for dragging him to court.

The NDC stalwart is in court praying to be awarded damages to the tune of GHS 95 million against Kennedy Agyapong for defaming him.

He is also asking the court to order the maverick MP to retract statements he made on the same channel three times a day for a year.

However, the unremorseful legislator, reacting to the suit said he was yet to be done with Mr Yamin, adding that he will expose his evil acts.

“This small boy Yamin is very funny. You attack me and insult me then you run to court to demand that money from me?

“We are monitoring you every day and won’t abuse power as you did. I am ready to meet you in court so just dare. I will flush you out and make sure your evil acts are exposed,” he threatened.

He has vowed never to pay the GHS 95 million damages against him.

“After involving in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region, you didn’t get such amount and you want it from me. I will never give you that money.

“You are not even health-conscious because all the money you get goes inside your stomach. I will deal with you Yamin” he said on ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV monitored by Adomonline.com.

Watch video of Kennedy Agyapong warning Yamin below: