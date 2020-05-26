Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has subtly withdrawn from any feud with Reverend Obofour.

Reverend Obofour, in a viral video, sent out a strong warning to Mr Agyapong never to try his expose’ on him as he did to Bishop Daniel Obinim and many other people, else he will make him useless and ridiculed.

However, the outspoken MP, who many thought would take on Rev. Obofour, said he will not engage him in such a fight.

Speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV, he said he will not work according to the dictates of social media users who are calling on him to take up the challenge.

Watch the video below: