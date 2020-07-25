The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost one of its top social commentators, Ohenenana Obonti Krow.

Flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, disclosed this while speaking at a brief ceremony of wreath-laying to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Prof John Mills’ demise on July 24, 2012, while serving as President of Ghana.

The late Ohenenana Obonti Krow

The former President, in a video sighted on his Facebook page, indicated he received the news of his demise on the morning of Friday, July 24, 2020.

As part of paying tribute to late Prof Mills and other fallen soldiers of the party, he asked participants to observe a minute silence in their honour at the Asomdwee Park, Accra.