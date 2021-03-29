Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has joined scores of Ghanaians to eulogise President Nana Akufo-Addo as he turns a year older.

The First Gentleman of the land is 77 today, March 29, 2021.

To celebrate the day, the Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament took to his social media pages to pay a glowing tribute to the President.

Praying for God’s blessings upon him, Mr Oppong Nkrumah lauded President Akufo-Addo for being a mentor to many.

He acknowledged lessons learnt under the President’s feet cannot be obtained from the lecture hall.

He backed his message with a photo of the President beaming with smiles clad in a white outfit.

Read Oppong Nkrumah’s post below: