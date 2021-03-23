President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to begin an intense education on earthquakes starting with Senior High Schools.

This, according to the President, is vital because the country is prone to earthquakes along the southern belt.

“Ghana is susceptible to an earthquake along the southern belt. The series of tremors that occurred in Accra recently, although there was no serious damage caused are ones we can all readily recall,” he said.

Meanwhile, information reaching JoyNews suggests that a committee, headed by the Interior and National Security Ministers, tasked with the responsibility to assess the nation’s preparedness, should the country experience such a disaster, has completed its work.

“When that incident occurred, I directed the Ministers for the Interior and National Security to constitute a committee of experts to assess our state of preparedness should such a disaster reoccur in the country,” President Akufo-Addo recounted.

This followed the three earth tremors experienced in 2018 and 2020.

Speaking at a meeting with top management of NADMO, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the report was ready and would be made public early next month.

“The Minister for Interior will be convening a stakeholder’s conference in early April to study its report and chart a road map to the implementation of this recommendation,” he said.