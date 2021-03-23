It was a conglomeration of football stars when Legon Cities FC’s goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda, got married in an Islamic wedding.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper tied the knot with his fiancee, Failatu Alhassan in a beautiful ceremony in Tema.

Photos from the wedding showed the couple beautifully dressed in identical clothes.

Following the initial photos, a new photo has popped up showing how the wedding brought together a number of Ghanaian football stars.

Among them were Dauda’s Black Stars mates Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Afriyie Acquah and Agyemang Badu among others.

In the photo, he was seated on a sofa with midfielder Muntari, striker Gyan, and midfielder Acquah while the other stars stood behind the couch.

Many of them were dressed in white outfits.