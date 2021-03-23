Pollster and Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, strongly believes no one can challenge former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 flagbearership slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the former President has still proved to have a track record to lead the party for a possible victory in 2024.

Speaking on Okay FM, he explained that garnering over six million votes in the 2020 general election is not an easy task.

“So for John Dramani Mahama to be able to do that indicates that he is still a popular figure in the country’s political landscape. Even within his party, I don’t think there is anything new to say that will malign or put the former President into disrepute, because those things have been said already by those who even contested with him during the 2019 flagbearership race of the NDC,” the pollster said.

The next Presidential and Parliamentary elections are due on December 7, 2024.

Due to term limits under the 1992 constitution, the New Patriotic Party will certainly present a new face, after President Nana Akufo-Addo who was first elected in 2016 and finishes his second term in 2024.