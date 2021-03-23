Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has said Ghanaians should fear the Ghana Education Service (GES) for backtracking on its initial directive that asked the Achimota Senior High School to accept two students with dreadlocks.

According to the Accounting Professor, the u-turn of the GES is “intriguing and perplexing”.

Kwaku Azar, in a post on his social media timeline, questioned the GES’ reversal, thus:

“Was the initial directive based on something? If yes, why the reversal? If no, why the initial directive? Who called whom?”

Kwaku Azar noted that educating the youth does not require that “we disturb their religious right”.

“Quite the contrary, the insistence that Rastafarians abandon their dreads as a condition precedent to their being educated is in itself miseducation,” he said.

The GES on Saturday instructed authorities of the Achimota School in Accra to admit the two first-year students it had rejected because they wore dreadlocks.

The directive followed the massive debate on social media after reports that the school had refused to admit the children although the GES had through its selection system offered them the school.

But the GES on Monday, 22 March, backtracked on their earlier directive.