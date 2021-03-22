National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, has warmed the hearts of constituents.

Alhaji Ghansah, in a new photo, has been captured on camera pounding fufu for a woman in the area.

The woman, who appeared shy, tried to take the pestle from the MP but that did not stop him as he held unto it tightly.

Alhaji Ghansah in white pounding the fufu

This was during a house-to-house thank you tour in the constituency.

The lawmaker, as part of the tour, interacted with constituents at Abehenase, Attu Dauda, Aboam1&2, Krobo and Esselkrom.

Others were Odumase, Manyewoyaw, Anafo, Obaakese, Nyamebekyere, Danso, Wassabiampa and Bedum.