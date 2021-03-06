Musician AY Poyoo, known for his exceptional music videos, joined Adom TV’s Sister Sandy for the virtual edition of Fufuo Party 2021.

The two celebrated the Independence Day by free-styling songs of AY Poyoo among other highlife and traditional tunes that synced with the show.

Prior to his performance, AY Poyoo showed off his six-packs and muscles by grabbing the pestle to pound the fufu as Sister Sandy takes care of the mortar.

They both shared the meal after they took palm wine to whet their appetite.

