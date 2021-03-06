Former President John Mahama has called on all Ghanaians to come together to work and build the nation.

This was in a brief message to citizens as the nation marks its 64th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2021.

Mr Mahama took to his social media page to extend the message and wished all citizens a happy anniversary.

“We have only one nation, Ghana and we must work together to ensure progress and growth of our dear nation.

“We can only do this if we ensure equality, freedom and justice for all our citizens,” he urged.

Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations usually feature well-rehearsed and coordinated parades from various schools across the country.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all related activities were suspended, except for a

mini-parade by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces at the Jubilee House to commemorate the day.

Read the full post below: