The 64th Independence Day celebration was held with a colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House today, March 6, 2021.

Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations usually feature well-rehearsed and coordinated parades from various schools across the country.

In attendance was President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other state protocols.

There was also a parade by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all related activities were suspended.

Thus, there was no parade, neither was the Independence Square march by schools and organisations held.

READ ON:

Prior to the big event on Saturday, gunshots were heard from the premises of the seat of government on Wednesday as part of ongoing rehearsals by the Ghana Armed Forces for the 21-gun salute as is the norm.