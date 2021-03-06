Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea and his girlfriend, Edurne Garcia, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Yanay.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 30, and his partner, took to their respective Instagram accounts on Friday to post a similar picture of the baby’s hand along with a caption which read: “Yanay 4•3•21.”

De Gea missed Manchester United’s goalless game away at Crystal Palace in midweek ahead of the birth of his child on Thursday, March 4, and could miss the rest of United’s matches this month.