Earlier today the sound of gunshots were heard from the Jubilee House but investigations have shown that they were part of the military’s preparation for this year’s March 6, celebrations.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s celebrations will be without the usual parade in a selected regional capital as has been done recently.

According to JoyNews’ correspondent, Elton John Brobbey, a relatively scaled-down celebration will take place at the forecourt of the Jubilee House and is expected to last no more than one hour.

Also, the gunshots heard from the premises of the seat of government form part of ongoing rehearsals by the Ghana Armed Forces for the 21-gun salute by the Ghana Armed Forces, as is the norm.

Ghana’s independence day celebrations usually features well rehearsed and coordinated parades from various schools across the country.

However, due to the pandemic, the President directed the suspension of this year’s March 6th celebrations and all its related activities in the Regions, Metropolitan/Municipal/District/ Assemblies across the country.

In line with this, the GES last month released a statement informing all Heads of Schools across the country that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on March 6, 2021 has been suspended” due to the “high prevalence rate of Covid-19 cases in the country”.