Aduana Stars player, Farouk Adams has been charged on two counts by the Bono Region police after he crushed a cop to death.

The player has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

The player is to appear before the Fiapre Circuit Court in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The police are seeking to remand him into lawful custody to enable them to continue with investigations, according to Police Supt Joseph Apaloo.

The incident is said to have happened late Monday between Asuotiano and Asuhyiae in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

The officer, Constable Amos Mattey of the Wamfie Police station, was alleged to have left his duty post to purchase something but never returned until he was found dead Tuesday morning.

The incident has been described to be a hit-and-run one that involved a vehicle with registration number GW 5882-17, driven by the Aduana Stars’ central defender.

The player, who won the NASCO Man of the Match award in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League match between Aduana Stars and Inter Allies at Dormaa, was driving from Sunyani back to Dormaa when the accident happened.

According to sources, the player said he knocked down an object he initially mistook for an animal that crossed but found nothing after stopping to check.

Farouk said he later parked at a nearby fuel station where he called the car owner to inform him about the accident before proceeding to the Wamfie Polyclinic to attend to the injury he sustained.

He reportedly later went back to the accident scene with the car owner but again, found nothing.

He then left for Dormaa in a different vehicle while a mechanic moved the car to Sunyani on the orders of the actual owner, the source said.

Farouk Adams alleged it was his friend who later told him the incident had caused the death of one person.

He then reported it to the Dormaa Police station about 1:30 pm Tuesday and was subsequently arrested by the Wamfie Police.