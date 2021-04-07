The Berekum Circuit Court in the Bono Region, has adjourned the case between Farouk Adams, the Aduana Stars defender, and the Republic to May 5, 2021.

The case had to be adjourned by the Judge, Justice Osei Kofi Amoako after the prosecutor Emmanuel Sampson failed to show up in court.

The suspect Farouk Adams is accused of killing one police officer, Constable Amos Niganoka Mattey after an alleged hit and run on 1st March 2021.

The accident occurred at a section of the road near cocoa shed station at Asuotiano in the Dormaa East District on the Berekum Dormaa road while he was driving a Toyota Camry with registration number GW 5882-17

The late officer was knocked while driving a motorbike. Farouk was arrested on the 2nd March 2021 and charged with six counts.

The charges are careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, and failing to report the accident to police.

The rest are, failing to stop to attend to an accident victim, driving a motor vehicle without valid road use certificates, and driving a motor vehicle without valid insurance.

On March 4, Adams was remanded into police custody for 14 days. On his second appearance in court, he was granted a ₵60,000 bail with four sureties, one to be justified, deposited all his travel documents at the registry of the court in the interim.

Farouk Adams was expected to reappear on April 7, 2021.

However, the prosecutor Emmanuel Sampson did not only fail to show up but no official reason has been offered as to why.

Farouk Adams will now return to court on 5th May 2021. Meanwhile, late constable Amos Niganoka Mattey will be buried on 17th April 2021 at Tampe-Kukuo in Tamale.