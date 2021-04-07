A 10-year-old class four pupil, Osei Owusu Kuffuor, has been crushed to death by a vehicle at Koforidua – Oyoko in the Eastern Region while returning home from school.

The incident occurred at about 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Information gathered indicated that the victim was knocked down by a Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle with registration number GN 4872-16 which was being driven by a 61-year-old man- Isaac Rexmond Nti with one person onboard from Kumasi heading towards Adentan using the Koforidua route.

On reaching Agonaba junction on Oyoko stretch of the highway, the vehicle knocked down the victim, a pupil of SDA Preparatory School who allegedly crossed him from the offside lane killing him instantly.

The impact of the accident forced the vehicle to veer off the road and eventually rammed into a nearby container shop at the roadside.

Fortunately, no other casualty was recorded.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, confirmed the incident to Starr News. He said, the driver reported himself to the Oyoko Police station and was arrested and detained to assist with investigations.

The accident vehicle has been impounded by the Police.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Joseph’s Hospital morgue.