The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority, Chief Nelson Owusu Ansah, has described as sad and disheartening the slaying of a 10-year-old for alleged ritual purposes.

The incident, which happened over the weekend, has sparked a nationwide discourse, especially since both suspects and victims are minors.

Mr Ansah has taken to his Facebook page to opine that a proper diagnosis of youth deviancy will be a lasting solution to such incidents.

RELATED

“The youth are always perceived as the rabble-rousers, deviant in society and so on. We may be right or not! What we have failed to do is properly diagnose the issues confronting young people in these contemporary times and even identify the issues of vulnerabilities,” he wrote.

He explained the youth are constantly being exposed to dangerous crimes in their homes, schools and society in general, and thus the need for the “serious discourse on youth vulnerabilities and the impact it is creating in our society.”