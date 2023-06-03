The National Youth Authority (NYA) in the Western North Region has held a public sensitisation on menstrual hygiene and teenage pregnancy for pupils at Sehwi Humjibre in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality.

The program, dubbed “Public Health” aimed to improve awareness and education regarding crucial reproductive health issues and address the rising cases of teenage pregnancy, particularly within the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai municipality and its surrounding areas.

Maclean Desmond, the Western North Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), said the motive behind the program was to educate the girls on reproductive health and also how to maintain personal hygiene, especially during their menstrual period.

In reports that shed light on the concerning use of contraceptives among young females leading to health issues, Maclean Desmond emphasised the importance of health personnel advising young ladies to avoid using unprescribed medicines.

Speaking at the event, Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, stressed the need for continuous support and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the well-being and empowerment of teenage girls in the community.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Education Service in taking the lead and ensuring that teenage girls receive essential education in this area.

According to Paul Andoh, the program has played a vital role in equipping young girls with knowledge about reproductive health, particularly menstruation.

The MCE stated that many young girls who became pregnant at an early age lack awareness of the dangers associated with sexual intercourse.

He said educating them about these dangers at an early age would help prevent teenage pregnancies.

Also, some facilitators of the program urged mothers to make sacrifices for their daughters during this stage, ensuring they grow up to become responsible citizens.

The students who benefitted from the education appreciated the efforts made to discuss these significant issues and provide them with the information they require.

They value the organisers’ dedication to their welfare and wish for future campaigns to encourage and promote reproductive health education. They also shared with Adom News what they were taught.