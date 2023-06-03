Social media has been buzzing since a photo of Achimota School’s potential team for this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) surfaced on Friday, June 2.

Conspicuously visible among the students was Tyrone Marhguy, a young man who found himself at the center of a controversy that shook the education sector two years ago.

Tyrone was spotted in the social media post depicting Achimota School’s trial session ahead of the 2023 NSMQ season.

Here is why this communique is interesting:

He was one of two boys who cried foul because the school had denied them admission, citing their hairstyle as a violation of the school’s code of conduct.

The Rastafarian students dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for refusing to enroll them. Achimota School insisted that they comply with the school’s regulations by shaving their dreadlocks.

On May 31, 2021, a High Court ruling directed the school to admit the students.

However, his colleague, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, enrolled at Ghana International School on a scholarship.

In June 2021, following the court ruling, Tyrone Marhguy went to Achimota School and sat for his end-of-term examination just hours after being enrolled.

On the back of the latest development, social media users appear to be reeling over the possibility of this narrative developing into a ‘zero-to-hero’ story as the national quiz takes off soon.

This is not the first time Tyrone has been associated with the school’s NSMQ team.

He was also spotted among the team last year which sparked another conversation regarding his participation.

I have no words at all! If you know the backstory, you’ll be surprised at this turn of events at Achimota School.



Big ups Tyrone Marhguy. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾