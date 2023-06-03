The Astroturf project at Assin Bereku, the Assin North District Capital, is progressing steadily ahead of the bye-election scheduled for June 27, 2023.

The project, which started in the year 2022, stalled about six months ago but work resumed two months ago and has since been regular.

The first face of the project, which comprises the pitch, fencing of the facility and the installation of flood light is almost done, according to the site engineer.

