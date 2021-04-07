Asante Kotoko’s new striker, Francis Andy Kumi, has scored his first goal for the club in their Ghana Premier League win over Bechem United.

The 22-year-old goal-poacher had his opportunity to start his first game for the Porcupine Warriors in a league clash against Bechem United at the Len Clay Stadium on Wednesday.

The youngster had earlier shown glimpses of his threat when he had opportunities to score.

His moment however came in the second half after a neat cross by left-back Ibrahim Imoro.

With the clock reading 63 minutes, the young striker rose and skilfully flicked the ball past the Bechem United Goalie to increase his side’s lead to 3 and assure victory

Asante with the win will climb into third on the league log on 31 points. They now trail league leaders Great Olympics by 2 points.

Kumi had scored 7 goals in 10 games for Unistar Academy in the DOL before crossing the carpet to join Asante Kotoko at the start of the GPL second round.