An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, is of the view that people who have no connection to the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate seem to be more worried than any other member of the party.

She says whether or not Mr Mahama will contest again in the 2024 general election has become the headache of these particular people.

Her comments follow reports that Mr Mahama has decided to opt-out of the 2024 elections.

READ ALSO:

In a tweet, Madam Bawa said: “Why am I getting the impression that people who are outside the funeral house are crying more and louder about whether or not John Dramani Mahama will return to lead the NDC to victory in 2024?”

Why am I getting the impression that people who are outside the funeral house are crying more and louder about whether or not John Dramani Mahama will return to lead the NDC to victory in 2024? — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) March 21, 2021

Mr Mahama lost the 2020 general election.

He later filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the result of the elections. However, the apex court dismissed his petition on the grounds that it was without merit.

The NDC will now have to restrategise for the next elections.