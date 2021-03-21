Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, on Saturday, March 20, visited the family of former Presidential Staffer, Sainti Kwesi Baffoe Bonnie to pay their last respects.

Accompanied by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the team visited the family to commemorate the 40-day passing of the business mogul.

Mr Baffoe-Bonnie, popularly known as Baboo, died on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The business mogul graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History before pursuing his Master of Arts degree in International Affairs from Ohio University, USA in 1980/81.

In 1995, he established the Network Broadcasting Company Limited; the company that operates Radio Gold, Montie FM and TV Gold.

He was later appointed Board Chairman of the Ghana Air Catering Services from 2006 to 2007.

He was the Senior Political Advisor to the then Vice President, John Mahama, during the Mills Administration, from 2009 to 2012.

From 2012 to 2016, Mr Baffoe-Bonnie served as a Presidential Staffer and Senior Advisor on Political Affairs to the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama.

He was married with three children: Ama Aniwaa Baffoe-Bonnie, Kweku Agyeman Baffoe-Bonnie, and Kwaku Amoa Baffoe-Bonnie.

