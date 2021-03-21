The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced an interruption in water supply from Monday and Tuesday, 22nd and 23rd March, 2021.

This is to enable engineers carry out emergency repair works at the Weija Treatment Plant.

The work will begin at 4:00am on Monday, 22nd March and is estimated to be completed by 6:00pm on Tuesday, 23rd March.

The areas to be affected include: Bortianor, Kasoa, Nyanyano, Parts of Weija, and adjoining communities.



The statement said water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.



“We regret the inconvenience that will be caused by the work,” the statement said.