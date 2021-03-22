Former Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has said he is still pained by his defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

According to the former Deputy Trades Minister, even though he takes his defeat in good faith, internal power play gave room for his defeat.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the former MP said he wept bitterly after his defeat and even questioned God on why he lost because he didn’t expect that.

“Yes, my defeat came as a shock because people never believed I could lose the Tema East seat. I was really hurt and cried. I even asked God why I lost because I knew I would win that seat but trust me, within days the pain I had in me just vanished,” he narrated.

Even though most MPs would abandon their initiated projects in the constituency after losing their seat, Titus Glover said he was currently continuing road projects he initiated before his defeat.

“I am continuing all projects I initiated. The roads in Tema East constituency, we have done almost 80% from the Tema to Tema Newtown,” he said.

Mr. Glover said he considers his business in parliament as ‘unfinished’ hence, will work hard to correct the wrongs during the next election in order to return.

The former Deputy Minister of Transport lost the seat to former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Isaac Ashai Odamtten who contested the seat for the first time.

He managed to poll 31,956 of the votes whereas Mr. Odamten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, polled 41,692.

The Tema East seat which happens to be a safe seat for the NPP was once won by the NDC in the 2000 polls.